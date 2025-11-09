Anambra Guber: ADC Condemns ‘Cash-And-Carry’ Democracy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Anambra governorship election, describing it as heavily monetized and undermining democratic principles.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party alleged that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate engaged in widespread cash-for-votes practices.

The ADC also criticized the silence of security agencies and the apparent inaction of electoral officials, suggesting possible collusion.

“What unfolded in Anambra was, regrettably, a cash-drenched spectacle that was more of a bazaar than an election. This undermines the very essence of democracy,” the statement read.

The party maintained that the monetization of the election violated the Electoral Act, warning that if such conduct becomes the norm for the 2027 general election, Nigerians have reason to be concerned about the future of the country’s democracy, especially under international scrutiny.

“Security operatives stood by as voters were harassed and compromised, while electoral officials, overwhelmed or indifferent, failed to uphold even the most basic standards,” the ADC added.