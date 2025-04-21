Anambra Guber: Activist Asks CCB To Probe Soludo Over N30m Donation

Share

An activist, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwohas asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate Governor Charles Soludo and three of his appointees for allegedly receiving a donation of N30 million from 60 groups ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

On April 5, the groups under the aegis of All Soludo Support Groups (ASSG) presented a cheque of N30 million to Soludo at a rally at the International Conference Centre Awka.

The donors comprising of political office holders, senatorial aspirants, government officials and other key stakeholders explained that the money was meant to cover the governorship nomination fee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Soludo’s re-election.

However, Okonkwo in a petition accused Soludo; his Commissioner for Finance Izuchukwu Okafor; Special Adviser on Political Matters;Obi Obiogbolu; and Chukwuemeka Julius, the team leader of Soludo Fans Club, of breaching the mandatory provisions of the Code of Conduct for public officers under the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

