Anambra Guber: AA Candidate Warns Against Vote Buying

Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, has described vote buying as the bane of good governance in Nigeria warning electorates of the grave consequences of accepting money for vote.

Nweke also posited that whatever money spent through vote buying would surely affect the provision of basic infrastructure for the masses, adding that elected office holders should not be blamed for the absence of social security.

Nweke, who spoke at a thanksgiving service at Hear the Word Of God By Fire Ministry Awka, said politics and governance are for service to humanity and that whatever mistake that is made in November 8th gubernatorial election would set the stage backwards.

He said: “We are here for thanksgiving, but I must tell you that this election period, politicians would be moving about on campaigns. “But for you the voters you would be expecting to get N1 million each and you will go home happy; but I must tell you that this is momentary and it doesn’t last.”