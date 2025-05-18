Anambra Guber: 16 Parties Met May 12 Deadline –Inec

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that 16 political parties met the May 12 deadline for the upload of their candidates’ nomination forms to its dedicated portal.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the personal particulars of each of the candidates and their running mates, “along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them,” have been displayed at the commission’s state headquarters in Awka and at the 21 local government offices of the state.

Olumekun, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said this was in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 4 of INEC’s timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

He appealed, “to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents,” and if there is “any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false, can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

Olumekun said the final list of candidates would be published on June 9, “which is at least, 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

The Anambra State governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 8.

Share