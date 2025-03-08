Anambra Guber: 15000 LP Members Dump Party For APGA

Share

Over fifteen thousand members of the Labor Party (LP) in the Anambra West Local Government area on Friday dumped the party to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

The members, while joining APGA, contended that it is not about political party but the performance of Governor Charles Soludo in the last three years in office.

According to their spokesman, Edochie Onuorah, “Our major reason for joining APGA is to support Gov Charles Soludo based on the promises he made to the people of Anambra West local government area which include the construction of Otuocha – Mmiata road to Nzam which he has completed.

“The number you see here is over fifteen thousand of us all from the labor party, and we have made up our minds to support Gov Charles Soludo, and there is no going back on that.

“There are some other projects in the pipeline such as Umuewelum Anam to Oron Etiti which he is focused to execute and with the support that we are giving him today we are sure that he would complete the project.

Reacting to the ambitions of some Aspirants from Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Onuorah noted that; “No one has come to us from Anambra East and West local government areas to say that they want to be governor and even if they do it is of no consequence because at this time and era in Nigeria politics and governance we do not want to start trying someone that is new or someone that would come to office and begin to learn on the job.

“It has nothing to do with the problems with the Labour Party but performance of the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo.

Onuorah also explained that with the pace of development under the regime of Soludo no other candidate or aspirant can change the support base of the Anambra East and West local government areas.

“Our local government area has been under neglect for ages and this is one of the food baskets of Anambra state and with the construction of these roads we can now have the opportunity to show case our farm produce and this would go a long way to encourage our people who are predominantly farmers and fishermen and women” he said.

