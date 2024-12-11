Share

Following the alleged brutalisation of the former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Mr Okey Akaneme by officials of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWMA), Governor Chukwuma Soludo has announced that the state government will cater for his medical bill.

The state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor who made this disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the decision was made during the 37th State Executive Council meeting.

Mefor reported that the council reviewed a fact-finding team’s report sent by the state government to Akaneme, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Enugu after the brutal assault.

Mefor said, “The 37th ANSEC meeting received the report of the fact-finding team sent by the Soludo government to Mr Okechukwu Akaneme, who remains hospitalised in Enugu following this distressing incident.

“In response, the Council has resolved to take up his medical expenses while offering sympathies to his family and praying for his swift recovery.”

New Telegraph gathered that, Akaneme was allegedly attacked on October 11 at his residence on Obi Lane, America Quarters, Onitsha, by ASWAMA officials, accompanied by two policemen from the Onitsha Central Police Station, over unpaid sanitation fees.

