Anambra Govt  To Implement New Tax Laws January

…As CITN Commends AIRS Over Innovations

The Anambra State government has concluded arrangements for the implementation of the new tax laws from January 2026.

The new tax bill, which was passed into law by the state House of Assembly, is aimed at harmonising all taxes in a bid towards eradicating multiple and double taxation, hence checkmating revenue fraud in the system.

According to the Chairman of Anambra Internally Generated Revenue Services (AIRS,), Dr Greg Ezeilo, at the Tax Summit in Awka, the era of paying cash is gone, adding that the technology already put in place is far-reaching in streamlining payment of taxes in the area.

This is coming as the President/Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr. Innocent C. Ohagwa, on Friday praised the Executive Chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Dr Greg Ezeilo, for demonstrating exceptional professionalism and innovation in tax administration.

He noted that since the assumption of office by the Executive Chairman of AIRS, Ezeilo, the Service has evolved into a model worthy of emulation among subnational revenue authorities.

Mr Ohagwa, who was represented by Dr Ruth Arokoyo, a Council Member of CITN, delivered the commendation during the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service Tax Summit held in Awka, the state capital.

He congratulated the AIRS for convening the summit, describing it as “a commendable and pioneering initiative—the first of its kind.”

According to him, the timing of the summit is particularly significant, given that the 2025 Tax Acts constitute one of the most ambitious and comprehensive attempts at reforming Nigeria’s fiscal framework in recent history.

He stated that the summit further demonstrates the commitment of the Executive Chairman of AIRS, Dr Greg Ezeilo, to advancing excellence in tax administration.

Mr Ohagwa noted that tax reforms have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic life, affecting institutions, businesses, and citizens.

He stressed the importance of clarity, early preparation and shared understanding among stakeholders.

He lauded AIRS for demonstrating readiness ahead of the full implementation of the new laws, adding:

“The Service is not waiting for the law to take effect in January 2026 before acting. AIRS is preparing early, engaging widely, and positioning Anambra State to fully harness the opportunities of the new tax regime. This is the mark of a forward-thinking institution,” he added.

According to him, stakeholder dialogue in a period of reform is not optional but essential, as such platforms help taxpayers, professionals, and administrators understand legal requirements, responsibilities and the long-term benefits of a shared culture of compliance.

He explained that CITN began engagement with the 2025 Tax Acts long before their passage.

The Institute participated in the Presidential Tax Reform Committee and has since organised technical webinars, policy dialogues, and capacity-building programmes to educate members and stakeholders on the new legal framework.

He stressed that a reform is only as effective as the institutions and people who implement it. The Institute, he said, remains fully committed to supporting AIRS as it strengthens its administrative systems and enhances the professional competence required for full implementation of the reforms.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Chairman of AIRS, Dr Greg Ezeilo, declared that AIRS is making history by organising the first-ever Tax Summit of its kind by any state revenue service in Nigeria.

He noted that the initiative represents a significant milestone in the Service’s efforts to reform and modernise tax administration in Anambra State. According to him, the AIRS under his leadership will be intentional, firm and transparent in its enforcement approach, emphasising that there will be “no mercy for tax evaders” in the state.

Dr. Ezeilo also disclosed that AIRS will, in the coming weeks, organise town hall meetings to deepen engagement with tax stakeholders across the state.

Commenting on the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, he explained that Nigeria has reached a significant turning point with a “one-stop shop” legal framework for the entire tax system.

“In this sense, whatever anyone needs to know about taxation in Nigeria, the NTA 2025 provides the answer,” he said.

He noted key impending changes effective January 1, 2026, include, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) adopting a new name — Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), the Joint Tax Board (JTB) transitioning to the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), following its last meeting under the old structure.

According to him, the new Act ushers in a new era of tax administration anchored on harmonisation, discipline, order, inter-governmental cooperation and shared prosperity for both tax authorities and taxpayers.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the annals of AIRS. After years of navigating challenges, we are now hosting the first-ever Tax Summit. From here, we embark on widespread enlightenment for Ndi Anambra and our neighbours,” he said.