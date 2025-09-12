The Anambra State Government on Friday announced its plan to construct another airport at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming less than four years after the inauguration of the Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport, Umeri.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the local government, the Managing Director of Chinua Achebe Cargo International Airport, Mr Martins Nwafor, stated that another airport will be constructed in Ndikelionwu by the state government.

Nwafor said that the initiative was part of the present administration’s programme to transform the state into a smart megacity.

He explained that having more than one airport in the state will give room for industrialisation and fast-track the overall development of the state.

According to him, the visit was to identify a suitable, flyable location where the state government can develop another airport and industrial park, associated with an aerotropolis.

Nwafor, who doubles as chairman of the new Airport and Aerotropolis Committee set up by the state government, emphasised that the project would be a game changer as it would break the untapped economic opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, leaders of the host community, including former President-General of the Ndikelionwu Welfare Association, Fabian Nwosu, and the association’s vice president, Ifesinachi Onwurah, in their separate speeches, thanked the government for siting such a project that would create massive job opportunities in their community.

They assured, on behalf of their community, to support the government in realising the project.

Government officials present during the visit included the Managing Director, Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, Senior Special Adviser to the state governor on security, Retired AVM Ben Chiobi, architect and founder of Sliding Towers, Mr Chukwudi Ezenwa.

Also present to provide mapping of the location were geologists and geophysicists from the Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited.