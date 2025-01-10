Anambra Govt Sets To Bury Victims Of Stampede

Share

The victims of the Anambra State stampede that occurred during Christmas rice distribution in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state have been buried.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 21 people, reportedly lost their lives during the tragic incident that occurred on December 21, 2024, during the palliative distribution donated by Chief Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, through his foundation, Obijackson Foundation.

New Telegraph reports that the inter-denominational burial service for the victims held at St. Mary’s Field, Okija, had families of the victims, survivors, community members, and other notable personalities of the community in attendance at the low-key event.

During the service, the Very Rev. Donald Chukwudolue asked the Almighty God to console everybody who lost their loved ones and prayed that such would not occur again in the community.

Correspondingly, the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Ralph Okafor, who read from the book of Psalms 23, urged the families of the victims to move and continue to look to God for consolation, saying, “Past is past, we must move on.”

While mourning the victims, the Founder of the Obijackson Foundation, Chief Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, thanked the traditional ruler of the community and other members of the community for their support and show of love.

However, the Chairman of Dozzy Group of Companies, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie, consoled the victims and donated a sum of N10 million to them.

The event was organised by Obijackson Foundation, alongside the royal palace of the Okija community.

