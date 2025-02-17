Share

The Anambra State Government has sealed off a popular church known as River Bethsaida run by Pastor Onyebuchi Okocha, also known as “Onye Eze Jesus”, over alleged involvement in controversial “Oke-ite” traditional practice.

New Telegraph gathered that the church located in Amafor village, Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state was sealed by the operatives of the state security outfit, “Agunechemba” during their visit to the premises on Sunday.

This development marked the third high-profile crackdown on quick riches spiritualists in Anambra, following the crackdown and arrests of popular native doctors and individuals engaged in “Oke-ite” practices.

According to the statement by the state government, during the visit to the site, some substances including containers and other items found at the premises.

It was gathered that “Oke Ite” is a concoction made from human parts, animals, and herbs mixed in a mud pot and used for money rituals and the state authorities have identified it as a fraudulent scheme used by native doctors to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Ken Emeakayi, the Special Adviser to the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Community Security, also announced the closure of the church while leading members of “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” to the site.

Emeakayi stated that the action was taken in response to public complaints and a video where the pastor allegedly admitted to practising “Oke Ite” and other dubious rituals.

He said, “The state government will conduct forensic tests on liquid substances found at the ministry. While the state government does not oppose any religious practice, it will not tolerate those that promote a ‘get-rich-quick’ mentality.

“Additionally, forensic experts will analyse samples from River Bethsaida, where the spiritualist, also known as ‘Aka na Asa Uchu’, is said to conduct baths for individuals.

“The investigation aims to determine any potential health hazards associated with the practice. The Anambra State government remains committed to curbing fraudulent religious and ritualistic practices in the state.”



