Anambra Govt Releases Timetable For Soludo’s Second-Term Swearing-In Ceremony

The Anambra State Government has released the official timetable for the second-term swearing-in ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

According to the schedule released by the state government, the inauguration activities will commence with an interdenominational service and conclude with a thanksgiving mass after the official swearing-in.

The programme begins on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with an interdenominational service at the International Convention Centre, Awka, bringing together religious leaders, government officials and residents.

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The main event, the official swearing-in ceremony, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Alex Ekwueme Square, where Soludo will take the oath of office for a second term as governor of the state.

The inauguration activities will conclude on Sunday, March 22, 2026, with a thanksgiving mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral.

Governor Soludo expressed appreciation to the people of Anambra State for the trust reposed in him and his deputy, assuring that the administration will continue to pursue its development agenda aimed at transforming the state into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.