Anambra Govt Raid Baby Factory, Rescues Teenagers

The Anambra State Government on Saturday raided a baby factory disguised as a hospital in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that during the course of the raid, a notorious baby factory syndicate was shut and arrested.

Following months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, the illegal facility, operating under the name, “Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity”, located at 1 School Road, near Tansian University, Umunya, was finally sealed on Saturday, in an exercise that began on Friday, July 25.

During the raid carried out by the state government officials from the Ministry of Health in collaboration with security agencies, key staff and operatives of the facility, including five pregnant women and 10 other persons were arrested after it was found that the facility was being used for medical malpractice.

Speaking with newsmen after storming the premises, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said the “so-called hospital” was found to be operating with a falsified licence and was owned by a self-proclaimed medical doctor, a native of Delta State.

Obidike confirmed that the syndicate was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of young girls, aged between 15, 19, and 21, adding that many of the victims were reportedly held against their will and forced into pregnancies, with newborns sold into illegal adoption rings.

The commissioner also highlighted the role of the State Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Unit and the State Illegal and Anti-Quackery Taskforce Team, established to identify and eliminate unauthorised health facilities across Anambra.

He urged the public to support the government’s efforts by reporting suspicious activities related to healthcare practices.

He said, “This crackdown is a significant victory in the ongoing battle against child trafficking, human rights violations, and gender-based abuse.

“The state government is committed to shutting down all illegal medical establishments and safeguarding public health.

“This operation underscores the importance of collaboration between security agencies and health regulators.

“We are determined to rid Anambra State of fake medical practitioners and criminal networks that exploit the vulnerable.

“Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, and suspects are expected to face charges including human trafficking, unlawful detention, and child exploitation.

“We are issuing a stern warning to operators of unlicensed and quack facilities in the state. Shut down now or face the full weight of the law. We will not compromise the safety and dignity of our people,” he added.