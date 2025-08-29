The Anambra State Government has prohibited pupils from writing assignments inside textbooks, describing the practice as uneconomical and unsustainable.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this announcement on Friday at a capacity-building workshop for private school proprietors and teachers at St. John of God Secondary School, Awka.

Clarifying the state government’s position, the Commissioner said the decision was taken to ensure textbooks remain reusable, particularly for younger siblings who may need them as they progress through school.

Chuma-Udeh further underscored the importance of developing textbooks that are inclusive and reflective of diversity, equality, and the varying needs of learners

The commissioner explained that the move forms part of the state’s strategy to reduce financial strain on families while advancing quality and sustainable education.

“The decision is aimed at making textbooks reusable, especially for younger siblings of pupils who would need them when they advance to the next class.

“There is also the need for textbooks to be inclusive, reflecting diversity, equality, and the needs of all learners.

“The government would not tolerate non-compliance with the directive. Parents, teachers, and school administrators are urged to ensure strict adherence.

We also encouraged stakeholders to report cases of defaulters to the Ministry of Education,” the statement partly reads.

The state government also announced a total ban on frequent and extravagant graduation parties in schools, particularly at the nursery and primary levels.

Chuma-Udeh explained that the decision followed complaints from parents overwhelmed by the financial burden of such events. “It has come to the notice of the state government that graduation parties have turned out to be an avenue for financial exploitation by some school owners, and the government can no longer keep quiet over the issue. “Teaching and running a school is a divine call and should not be mortgaged for financial gains. She directed schools to comply strictly with the directive, warning that the government would not hesitate to sanction defaulters. “Indulging in such runs contrarily to the mission and vision of the government as regards making education accessible and equitable for Anambra state age school students.”