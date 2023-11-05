Anambra Govt Partners ICT Firm On ‘Code Anambra’ Programme

Anambra State Government has partnered with a private ICT Firm, Decent Job Tech Skills, to facilitate the implementation of the “Code Anambra” programme designed to empower the people of the state on core and advanced technology skills.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the comprehensive training opportunity for the participants resulting in their empowerment with advanced digital skills and opportunities in the global technology industry.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, noted that the partnership was a reflection of the commitment of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, towards promoting innovation, technology entrepreneurship, and job creation in the state.

According to her, Code Anambra was designed to equip Anambra youths with the knowledge, expertise and practical skills in various core and advanced digital skills that include Web Development (Frontend), Web Development (Backend), Cloud Computing, Mobile App Development, Machine Learning, Game Development, Artificial Intelligence, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Blockchain Technology, Product Management, Cyber Security, UI/UX Design (Product Design), Digital Marketing, Arduino Programming/Internet of Things, among others.

She said: “It is a four-month program that comprises intensive training, learning, and project phases, and it’s open to both indigenes and residents of Anambra State who possess a certain level of proficiency in using computers. It’s a continuous cohort-based program with options for on-site or online participation.

“By participating in the training program, individuals would have the opportunity to enhance their technical skills and embark on a promising career path within the software development industry.

“Upon the successful completion of the program, top performers would have the unique opportunity to be connected with internship placements in reputable tech companies and organizations.

“Additionally, outstanding participants could also be matched to available jobs through the Anambra Jobs Program providing them a direct pathway to contribute to the growth of the local tech ecosystem.

“We are delighted to formally jumpstart the Code Anambra program in line with the Governor’s agenda of raising the Anambra Digital Tribe who possess advanced digital skills that are competitive at home and abroad.

“Our programs at Solution Innovation District (SID) are designed to achieve the Governor’s grand vision of making Anambra the digital and creative capital of Nigeria.

“In addition to our business incubation programs that are focused on raising technology-enabled startups, we recently concluded the training of 20,000 youths in the LevelUp Anambra program and further empowered top performers with Laptops and internship placements.

“We are committed to empowering Anambra youths to take the centre stage and become innovation drivers in the global innovation ecosystem. Developing digital experts in Anambra is critical as we build the Silicon Valley of Africa, that is the SID.

“Code Anambra program will serve as a catalyst for the growth of the local tech industry by nurturing and developing the next generation of innovators, inventors, digital skilled workers and talents in Anambra State.

“At SID, we are building the ecosystem to make Anambra State the preferred destination for tech talents, creatives, innovators, inventors and solution providers.

“We are grooming exportable home-grown digital talents in Anambra and we look forward to witnessing the transformative impact this program will have on the lives of participants, the entrepreneurship and the innovation ecosystem in the state.”

Managing Director/CEO of Decent Jobs Tech Skills, Chigozie Ezugwu who urged interested candidates to apply for the programme through its official application portal, noted that participants would be exposed to a rigorous curriculum developed by industry experts, in addition to hands-on experience, work on real-world projects, and also receive mentorship from experienced professionals.

“Providing in-demand digital skills and equipping Anambra youths with digital skills through the Code Anambra program is a project we are passionate about, and we are delighted to contribute to this digital revolution in the State.

“Together, we would shape a brighter future for Anambra youths, under the visionary leadership of the Governor, Prof. Soludo and his hardworking Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli.”