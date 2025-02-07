Anambra Govt Mourns Justice Azuka

Share

On Thursday, the Anambra State government under the leadership of Charle Soludo mourned the death of Hon. Justice Azuka, member of the state House of Assembly representing Onitsha North State Constituency I.

In a statement issued by Law Mefor, the state Commissioner for Information, the state government commiserates with the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly, his family, and his constituency, among others.

The Government also commends the swift and decisive action of the security agencies, who worked tirelessly to fish out the criminals responsible for this heinous act.

However, the state government firmly assures of its commitment to ensuring that justice is served speedily against the culprits and all those connected with the dastardly act.

The statement added, “Their efforts are a testament to government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and efficacy of the state’s new security strikeforce , Operation UdoGaAchi, which has been recording strings of successes since its inauguration on January 18, 2025.

“Government again calls on Ndi Anambra to continue to support the efforts of the security agencies and the government of Anambra state to make the State safe for all and crime-free.

“Together, we shall build a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Anambra State where everyone can live, work, invest and enjoy.”

