Anambra Govt Lifts Two-Year Curfew As CP Adeoye Move To End Sit-at-Home

…Tells Commercial Drivers How Important They Are In Driving Economic Development

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeoye Aderemi, has called on Shuttle Bus Drivers in the state to help put an end to Monday’s sit-at-home in the State and to help drive the state’s economic development through their transportation services.

CP Aderemi made the call while addressing the commercial drivers in Onitsha on Monday shortly after Governor Chukwuma Soludo lifted the ban placed on their operation in some local government areas during the insecurity in the state in 2022.

It would be recalled that Soludo, had in May 2022, declared a 6 pm-6 am curfew and every Monday curfew on the operations of the Shuttle Bus Drivers, Tricycle Operators and Motorcycle in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and South.

He said, “With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a 6 pm to 6 am, curfew is hereby placed on Tricycles (Keke), Shuttle Buses and Motorcycles (Okada), until further notice.

“Until further notice also, Motorcycles, Keke and Shuttle Buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the site at-home is completely stopped,” Governor Soludo, had said on May 25, 2022, in Awka, during a state-wide broadcast on the then insecurity in the state.

However, shortly after the relaxation of these curfews on Monday, March 4, 2024, CP Aderemi visited some parts of Onitsha to assess security development and commercial activities in the area, as well as interact with the Shuttle Drivers and Tricycles Operators in the area.

Addressing the transporter, he said, ” The drivers whose joy knew no bounds, the Police Commissioner reminded them that they are critical stakeholders in driving the economic development of the State, given their role and indispensability in movements of goods and people from one place to another.

The Commissioner Police, while charging the commercial transporters to shun and help end the Monday sit-at-home still being observed in some parts of the State, further reminded them of their importance in ending sit-at-home, and bringing about a return to normalcy, as far as the movement of goods and people in the State on Mondays is concerned.

He however assured, them of maximum security and protection from any form of harassment as they go about their lawful activities and transportation businesses; even as he also called for their cooperation and partnership with the police and other security agencies in fighting against crime in the State.

Responding by the overjoyed Shuttle Bus Drivers some who spoke on behalf of others, lauded the Commissioner Police, CP Adeoye for making time to interface and interact with them, while also expressing their joy for the relaxation of the curfew in the area.

However, they seized the opportunity to express their concerns about the mode of operations of some security and government enforcement agencies in the state, including the operatives of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad, and some police officers.

The Commissioner of Police Adaoye, who took note of the complaints, assured to look into them with the view of addressing them and also fostering a harmonious relationship between the government agencies and the transporters; even as he further charged them to always be law-abiding citizens and always vigilant out there”. He concludes.