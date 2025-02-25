Anambra Govt Launches Homeland Consciousness Initiative In Lagos

Share

Anambra State Government has launched its homeland consciousness initiative to encourage indigenes of the state in diaspora especially in Lagos State to start thinking of their homeland.

Speaking at a press conference, the Liaison Officer of the state in Lagos, Leo Chiegboka, said the initiative championed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo would be launched on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Chiegboka said the initiative is a call to motivate them to consider their home state as an investment destination.

He said: “It is a time for insightful conversations that will shape the future of our homeland and reinforce our shared identity, commitment and responsibility as Ndi Anambra, both at home and in the diaspora.

“Our homeland is not just a place, it is our heritage, our pride and the foundation upon which we must build a prosperous future.

“The Anambra Homeland Consciousness initiative seeks to strengthen the bond between our people, harness our collective resources and create pathways for sustainable development in Anambra State.

“During this event, we will engage in discussions that will address critical aspects of our progress – economic, empowerment, investment opportunities, infrastructural development and our role as stakeholders in the Anambra project.

“We believe that through meaningful dialogue, collaboration and strategic planning, we can unlock new possibilities that will drive our state forward.”

