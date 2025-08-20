Anambra Govt Dismisses 8 Agunechemba Operatives For Assault

The Anambra State Government has dismissed eight operatives of the Agunechemba Security outfit over the brutal assault and public stripping of a female corps member, Miss Jennifer Elobor.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, announced the dismissal on Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters in Awka.

According to Emeakayi, the drastic action followed reports that the operatives, while in pursuit of suspected cultists on Tuesday, attacked the corps member, an act he described as “totally outside the mandate of the agency and utterly condemnable.”

He said the operatives would also be handed over to the police for prosecution, stressing that the Soludo-led administration would not condone any form of brutality, abuse of office, or unprofessionalism.

“The Soludo administration will not tolerate any form of unprofessionalism, brutality or abuse of office by security operatives. Any officer found guilty of misconduct will face immediate dismissal and prosecution,” Emeakayi stated.

Despite pleas from the victim’s family and some officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for a quiet resolution, the state government insisted on full accountability, describing the case as a deterrent to others.

Emeakayi further disclosed that the government had settled the victim’s medical bills, replaced her damaged valuables, including a laptop and phone, and tendered a public apology to her family, the NYSC, and the general public.

He noted that the incident would mark a turning point in reforming community security operations in the state, aimed at restoring public trust.

When contacted for confirmation on whether the dismissed operatives had been handed over to the police, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to calls or messages.