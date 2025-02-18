Anambra Gov’t Denies Plans To Arrest Half-Naked Women

Share

The Anambra State Government has dismissed reports claiming it plans to arrest women who dress half-naked or those who do not wear bras and pants, saying no such law exists.

In statements released by the Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, and the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, the government described the viral social media reports as false and unfounded, urging the public to disregard them.

“The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a malicious and entirely false piece of information circulating on social media platforms, claiming that ‘Anambra State Government begins arrest of girls who walk around without bras and pants before they start walking naked,’” the statement read.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is not only false but also mischievous and calculated to mislead the public and paint the state government in a bad light.

“The Anambra State Government, under the leadership of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, remains committed to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of all citizens.

“Although the government encourages decent dressing for all, it does not interfere with citizens’ personal choices of clothing or undergarments, as such matters are private and protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge the public to disregard this fake news and always verify information from official government channels before sharing.

“The peddlers of this false information are advised to desist from such acts of misinformation that could create unnecessary panic and tension in society.

“The Anambra State Government will continue to focus on serious issues such as the security of lives and property, human capital development, economic transformation, and its urban regeneration agenda, among others,” the statement read.

