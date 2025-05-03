Anambra Govt Announces Traffic Adjustments Ahead Of Tinubu’s Visit

Share

The Anambra State Government on Saturday announced slight adjustments to traffic flow ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Thursday, May 8.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor and made available to journalists in Akwa, the state capital.

He urged the people to show understanding, cooperation, and support in ensuring a hitch-free and memorable visit by the President.

Mefor also called on Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the state in the build-up to the President’s “historic” visit.

According to him, during the visit, Mr President shall commission some projects completed by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, showcasing the state’s progress and development under his administration.

The statement read in part, “The government of Anambra State is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be coming to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, 2025, on a state visit.

“During this historic visit, Mr. President shall commission some projects of the Soludo administration, showcasing the state’s progress and development under the excellent leadership of ‘Solution Governor’, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CFR.

“In preparation for this high-powered visit, the government anticipates slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules. We kindly urge Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to this visit.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. President to Anambra State and assure him of a warm and hospitable reception.

“We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support in ensuring a hitch-free and memorable visit by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Together, we shall give Mr. President and his delegation a resounding welcome.”

