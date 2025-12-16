Anambra Govt Announces 13 Days Of Christmas Festivities As Flavor Returns Home

The Anambra State Government has announced a 13-day Christmas and New Year celebration, featuring the Mass Return of the state’s sons and daughters, including the homecoming of popular highlife musician, Mr. Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavor N’abania.

The week-long celebration, tagged Ọnwa Dezemba, runs from December 18, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and will showcase music, comedy, sports, cultural performances, masquerade displays, and events catering to both old school and Gen Z audiences.

State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the initiative is part of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts to encourage residents’ active participation during the festive season while celebrating Anambra’s rich cultural heritage. He assured that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

The events will commence on December 18 with the City Block, a Gen Z-focused music and entertainment show at Awka City Stadium, followed by the Christmas Carol/Cankata at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on December 20. On December 25, there will be a Children’s Christmas Festival at Solution Fun City. The Ịgba Mmanwụ Festival will take place on December 27 and 28 across multiple venues in Awka, Ekwulobia, and Onitsha. The highlight of the celebrations will be Flavor’s homecoming concert on December 30 at Solution Fun City, Awka. On January 3, a Walk for Life will be held at 7am at Alex Ekwueme Square, followed by the LOL Anambra comedy show at 5pm at Solution Fun City. The celebrations will conclude on January 4 with the All-White Old School Night at Solution Fun City.

Flavor N’abania, born November 23, 1983, in Enugu State, hails from Umunze in Orumba South LGA, Anambra State. Raised in a musically inclined household and nurtured through church involvement, Flavor has become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated highlife musicians.

The Mass Return celebrations also mark the liberation of eight local government areas that were previously affected by insecurity, reflecting the Soludo administration’s achievements in restoring peace and stability across the state.