Following the conclusion of the Anambra State governorship election, an election observer under the United Nations (UN), Jim Oko has described the poll as being “In line with international best practices.”

Oko, who is equally the National Coordinator of Nouvel Perspective International, a UN-accredited election observation organisation, made this remark at the INEC State Headquarters in Awka on Sunday, immediately after the declaration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the poll.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin and Professor of Constitutional Law and Governance, announced that Soludo satisfied all electoral requirements, having won in more than two-thirds of the local government areas across the state.

READ ALSO:

According to the results announced, Soludo got 422,664 votes to emerge the winner, while his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, scored 99,445 votes to place second.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while George Moghalu of the Labour Party scored 10,576 votes. John Nwosu, candidate of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, secured 8,208 votes.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Oko, who lauded the conduct of the poll said that the process met global democratic standards.

“From all our team observed while moving around the state on Saturday up till now, it has been a very fulfilling experience for us as observers. Everything has been conducted in line with international best practices.”

“Having monitored elections across several countries, including the United States, which was a high-level exercise, we can conveniently state that everything here was as it should be — peacefully conducted, peacefully collated, peacefully announced, and peacefully accepted. So, we are very glad about this.”