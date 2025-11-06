The European Union (EU) has announced the deployment of 687 observers to monitor the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 8.

Announcing the deployment, the EU said the development is to advance the cause of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

This was as the union renewed its commitment to ensure credible, peaceful, and inclusive electoral processes in Nigeria through the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme.

According to the union, through the EU-SDGN programme, it is strengthening its civil society partners to deploy election observers, enhance peacebuilding, advance disability and gender inclusion, counter misinformation, and reinforce public confidence in the democratic process.

Seven of the 16 EU-SDGN implementing partners, including The Kukah Centre, Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and TAF Africa, are already on ground in Anambra State.

Also, these partners are operating from a Unified Election Observation Hub designed to ensure coherence, message alignment, and shared visibility throughout the poll.

“The key feature of this unified deployment is to obtain a broad view of the election by utilising the diverse skills and experience of the EU-SDGN partners, analysing the findings, and compiling them into a comprehensive report that will be made public and available to all stakeholders.

“In total, the programme is deploying 687 observers across Anambra State, working in coordinated clusters that cover election integrity, disability inclusion, gender participation, peacebuilding, media and misinformation tracking, logistics observation, and real-time data reporting,” the EU cohort said.

Furthermore: “This is one of the most extensive civil society-led observer deployments ever recorded for a state election in Nigeria. Each cluster is collecting evidence from a different angle. When those findings are merged, they offer a fuller, verifiable picture of the election that no single organisation could produce alone.

“The observers are distributed across several thematic areas, including election integrity and results verification; disability inclusion with trained observers and stand-alone sign language interpreters; gender participation with observers tracking women-related issues; media and misinformation tracking through journalists and fact-checkers deployed across polling locations; peacebuilding and conflict prevention; and the monitoring of polling logistics and the distribution of sensitive election materials.

“This election is an opportunity to demonstrate that inclusion and credibility are shared democratic standards. Working from a single hub enables us to coordinate evidence, avoid duplication, and deliver a unified assessment of the process.” During the week, the EU-SDGN programme supported the signing of the Anambra Election Peace Accord involving all candidates and political parties. “The Peace Accord is not the conclusion, but the beginning of responsibility. Candidates must not only sign for peace, but also act peacefully and respect the will of the voters, the EU cohort stated. According to the cohort, ahead of the governorship election, the EU-SDGN programme also presented a Joint Pre-Election Assessment Report. The report analysed the political climate, security risks, media environment, and levels of gender and disability inclusion, and offered 66 actionable recommendations to strengthen electoral credibility, voter access, and institutional preparedness. The EU-SDGN is an EU-funded Nigerian civil society-led programme working to strengthen credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections across the country. “The Kukah Centre leads on peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue; Yiaga Africa anchors election observation and data-driven civic participation; IPC and CEMESO strengthen media professionalism and safety while advancing media monitoring and counter-misinformation efforts; the NWTF and ElectHER drive women’s political inclusion and leadership, promoting greater representation of young women in elective office; while TAF Africa champions disability rights and inclusive electoral participation for persons with disabilities,” it added.