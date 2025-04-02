Anambra Gov’ship Aspirant Honoured At Tansian University

Share

Frontline governorship aspirant in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has been honoured by the Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State.

Ukachukwu, a renowned politician and business magnate, was on March 29, 2025, recognized as the Pillar of Tansian University during the institution’s 13th convocation ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Eugene Nwadialor, said that the school conferred upon him its highest honor, the Pillar of Tansian University Award in recognition of his unparalleled support and contributions to the institution, as well as his unwavering commitment to education, having sponsored as many as 1,000 students since the University’s establishment.

The VC noted that as a staunch advocate for education, Ukachukwu, also known as Ikukuoma, was previously honored by Tansian University in 2016 with an Honorary Doctorate Degree for his significant contributions to educational development and entrepreneurial excellence.

He added that Ukachukwu’s dedication to empowering young minds through education remains unmatched and inspiring.

While addressing a mammoth crowd of guests, students, and dignitaries at the event, Ukachukwu expressed his profound gratitude for the award and reaffirmed that his selfless gestures are deeply ingrained in him.

He emphasized that he finds joy in investing in the younger generation, recognizing them as the future leaders of tomorrow.

Furthermore, he called on the government to extend more support to both private and public universities, ensuring a more sustainable learning environment that will secure a brighter future for Anambra State’s education system.

As a demonstration of his continued support, Nicholas Ukachukwu made a remarkable donation of two hundred and seventy million naira (₦270,000,000) towards the construction of a new hostel and as a contribution to the convocation ceremony.

