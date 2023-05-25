Anambra Generates 180,000 Tons Of Solid Waste Monthly

…As Soludo Moves To Partner With Waste Managers

Approximately 180,000 tons of solid waste are being generated by Anambra State monthly, a development that has prompted the Governor Soludo-led administration to commence partnerships with Waste Managers in the area.

According to the Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odimegwu who disclosed this at a virtual Google Meet forum hosted by the Chairman of the Anambra Wastes Recyclers Association (ASWRA) Amb Obuesi Philips noted that it has become instructive that waste management should be tackled headlong in partnership with stakeholders in that sector.

Engr. Odimegwu noted that recycling is the way adding that it would prevent the increasing emission of gaseous substances like methane through the constant burning of wastes; said that there were other benefits in recycling which include; direct employment, reduction in the amount of money the government spends on the evacuation of wastes and management of dump sites, increase IGR among others.

” Plastic wastes take up to 400 years to decay which makes it difficult to manage as a waste. Six thousand tons of solid waste are generated in the state daily and it’s huge but with this partnership, waste management will now be easier’.

”Anambra state is ready to partner with you (recyclers) to help sanitize the state and make it more liveable and prosperous. I believe that with the association in place, we will now have an organised way of picking up wastes and sorting same”, he said.

Continuing, the Commissioner stated that upon assumption of office, the Soludo administration embarked on clearing heaps of waste that littered the Anambra streets, roads and others then.

” We will soon flag off a project called ‘ All Anambra State community plastic recovery challenge’ where we will provide incentives for the best community in waste management, first runner, up and second runner up.

“During the commemoration of 2023 World Earth Day, we invited Traditional Rulers, PGs, religious leaders, women and youth leaders among others and charged them to take ownership of waste management in their localities.”

In his speech, the host of the Virtual Google Meet and convener, ASWRA, Amb Obuesi Philips, expressed his happiness that the state government is eager to partner with the association which he said would help in the general cleanup of the state.

He assured of his association’s willingness to invest in the state to help the government of the day achieve her clean and green initiative.