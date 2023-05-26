Anambra Generates 180,000 Tonnes Of Solid Waste Monthly

Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, has disclosed that approximately, 180,000 tonnes of solid wastes are being generated by the state on a monthly basis. He said the development has prompted Soludo’s administration to commence partnership with waste managers in the area.

The commissioner spoke yesterday at a virtual Google meet forum hosted by the Chairman of Anambra Wastes Recyclers Association (ASWRA), Ambassador Obuesi Philips. Odimegwu while not- ing that it has become instructive that waste management should be tackled headlong in partnership with stakeholders in that sector suggested that recycling is the way forward.

This he said would prevent the increasing emission of gaseous substances like methane through the constant burning of wastes, among other benefits. “Plastic wastes take up to 400 years to decay which makes it difficult to manage as a waste. Six thousand tons of solid waste are generated in the state daily and it’s huge, but with this partnership, waste management will now be easier.