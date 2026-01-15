Anambra Foundation Targets N3bn Empowerment Scheme

The sum of N3 billion is being targeted for an Emempowerment scheme by the Chinedu Foundation aimed at providing social security for the people of Anambra state within three years.

Similarly the Foundation has commenced the building of three modern hospitals and dispensaries in the 179 communities in the area to aleviate the challenges of health care delivery in the hinterlands.

Disclosing this while receiving an award of Patron from the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS, the President of the Foundation Chief Chinedu Nwoye- Oba, decried what he called the rip off on poor helpless citizens of the state by private hospitals contending that health care delivery should be more of charity and consideration of their pitiable states .