Dr. Chioma Awuzie Foundation (DCAF), a non governmental organization, has rolled out 2025 edition of its scholarship scheme; with 19 students benefiting from the scheme.

The students, mainly indigent but intelligent, were drawn from 6 tertiary institutions in Anambra – including Federal Polytechnic, Oko; Federal College of Education, Technical, Umunze; College of Education, Nsugbe; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

Speaking during the event that took place at the Federal Polytechnic Oko main auditorium on Friday, July 18, foundation’s founder, Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie, said that 2025 DCAF Scholarship Award and Charity Programme holds special meaning, as it heralds activities marking her 52nd birthday anniversary, and represents another milestone in the foundation’s journey to build hope, create opportunity, and change lives through acts of kindness, educational empowerment and strategic community support.

She said: “When we established DCAF in 2019, our dream was simple yet ambitious; to serve as a bridge between the privileged and the underserved, between aspiration and opportunity, and between potential and actualization. We set out to touch lives, to heal, to build, and to restore dignity where despair once reigned.

“I am proud to say that with God’s grace, and with your unalloyed support, DCAF has become a force for good; a lifeline for indigent students, struggling mothers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and entire communities. And we’re just getting started.”

She said that the foundation would continue to invest in higher education for indigent students; adding that with the 2025 edition of the award, the number of beneficiaries arrived at100 students, from 6 public tertiary institutions in Anambra state.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Dr. Awuzie said that DCAF remains committed to economic empowerment through skills and tools. She said that the foundation has supported more women with cassava processing machines and startup grants, and donated commercial vehicles to empower unemployed youths. This practical support, she said, helps recipients start small businesses and become financially independent.

She also said that the foundation has also continued its distribution of childbirth palliatives to expectant mothers, bringing relief and ensuring safer deliveries in many communities.

On the 2025 Scholarship and Charity Programme, she pointed out that the young beneficiaries have shown exceptional courage and academic commitment despite personal and financial setbacks.

Saying that the foundation cannot do the work alone, she called upon captains of industries, development partners, government institutions, friends of the foundation and the general public to join in making the mission sustainable and scalable.

“With your partnership, we can reach more students, expand our charitable footprint, and build a Nigeria where no one is left behind simply because they were born into poverty,” she added.

2025 event featured the feeding of hundreds of guests and community members, the distribution of food and gift items to widows and the underprivileged, and support for pregnant women and elderly citizens.