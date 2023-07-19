Anambra Flags Off 5,000 Hectares Pharmaceutical Industrial City Project

The Anambra State Government has flagged off 5,000 Hectares of Industrial City in Ogboji Orumba South Local Government Area to house pharmaceutical companies in the area.

Already the government has approved the construction of 3D Canopies at the entrance of the Estate marking the commencement of the project.

According to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Engr Ifeanyi Okoma who spoke to reporters in Awka the project is a template put in place by Gov Charles Soludo as part of making the state a Livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland.

“In our last Executive Council meeting the Governor approved the construction of the Canopies leading to the area and as I speak to you a lot of major Pharmaceutical companies have indicated an interest in investing in the project”

“The project is a chain link that connects the largest Pharmaceutical market at Oba in Idemili South local government area and what we are doing is to change the known concept of importation and selling to manufacturing and exportation”

“The 5,000 Hecters of land would have its own City which contains residential areas, school areas, health facilities and markets of its own and Oba would be the distribution point”

He noted that respective road constructions going on are just economic enablers that would link up all parts of Anambra state to create that bonding of a Livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland.

“It is sad that our people would go to other parts of the Country and develop the area and after that, they would be deprived of their investment and they are given another place very remote to develop and later they meet the same fate while we have prospects here in Igbo land and that is why Gov Charles Soludo has gone to Abuja for a Town Hall meeting to talk to our people on the need to come home ”

“What we are doing is building an economically viable Homeland that can sustain not only Anambra state but the entire Igbo land and we are doing strategic roads such as Amansea, Ufuma, Ajali, Ezra road that has reached 90 percent completion as well as Amansea – Oba Ofemili – Omasi road which is a strategic changer because of the Oil and Gas investment in the area ”

“We are also doing Aguleri – Mmiata Anam connecting Lokoja to Abuja and this used to be a journey of five hours but it would take about two hours while that of Amansea – Oba Ofemili would take about an hour and a half to Awka, “he said.

Okoma however noted that due to the few resources available the government has chosen to do important strategic roads adding that every contractor doing jobs in Anambra state is mobilized with about thirty to fifty percent to go to the site adding that those road projects have at least twenty years guarantee.