Anambra: Fear Grips 3,363 Private Schools Over Ban On Writing On Text Books

…As Parents Hail Soludo

An estimated 3,363 private schools in Anambra State are living in fear following the order by the State government banning the writing of assignments on textbooks in the area.

Governor Charles Soludo‘s administration had on Friday banned the collection of graduation levies and related payments by the schools from students, warning that it would come heavily on defaulters.

The private schools make it impossible for younger siblings to use the textbooks, ultimately compelling parents and guardians to buy the same books again in the next academic session.

When Saturday Telegraph visited some proprietors, they claimed that there was no official directive from the Anambra State government, contending that they pay tax to the government, hence the government should not have undue interference in the running of their schools.

But some proprietors refused to speak with their names quoted in print for fear of incuring the wrath of the state government.

According to them, the management of those schools is already meeting and may postpone their resumption dates while awaiting the likely enforcement of the order.

This development has attracted commendations from parents to Gov Charles Soludo, who they said has saved them from what they called the annual rip-off on them.

“In those days when we went to school, we kept those books for our younger ones and we tried to keep them neat and hand them over to our parents to keep for our younger siblings”, they recalled.

Though when contacted, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma Udeh, could not be reached on phone, the statement order did not distinguish between public and private schools, indicating that the order is general.

Prof. Chuma-Udeh, while reading the riot act, explained that the decision was aimed at making textbooks reusable, especially for younger siblings of pupils who would need them when they advance to the next class.

She also stressed the need for textbooks to be inclusive, reflecting diversity, equality, and the needs of all learners.

She warned that the government would not tolerate non-compliance with the directive and urged parents, teachers, and school administrators to ensure strict adherence.

She also encouraged stakeholders to report cases of defaulters to the Ministry of Education.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative is part of the state government’s strategy to ease financial pressure on families while promoting quality and sustainable education.