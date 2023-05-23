New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Anambra: Ex-PDP Chairman, Obiokoye Becomes New APGA Chair

Former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye on Tuesday emerged as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

His emergence was as a result of a unanimous decision by the 15 other aspirants jostling for the position to step down for Obiokoye in the party’s state Congress in Awka, Anambra State.

Earlier before the Congresses, eight aspirants had concluded arrangements to step down for Obiokoye.

At the Congress, each of the aspirants spoke openly announcing their decision to step down for Obiokoye which was endorsed by the delegates for the election.

Before now Obiokoye was the National Publicity Secretary of APGA and later Special Adviser to the former governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Political Matters.

He had been the state chairman of the PDP that delivered Sen Chris Ngige as governor of Anambra in 2013 and also delivered ten out of the eleven seats at the Federal House of Representatives as well as the three Senatorial District seats in the same year.

