Concerned about the increasing criminal activities along the boundaries of Anambra and Enugu States, the Police Commands of both States have commenced joint interstate border operations.

In recent times, there have been several reported cases of interstate and transborder operations by Kidnappers and Gunmen, necessitating the need for enhanced security collaboration between the two States.

A high-level meeting was held at the Anambra Police Command headquarters in Awka, attended by Deputy and Assistant Police Commissioners from both States.

During the meeting, critical security strategies were formulated to strengthen operations at major flashpoints in the region.

According to a statement by the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Tochikwu Ikenga, the initiative aligns with the enhanced policing guidelines of the Inspector-General of Police.

“In line with the enhanced policing guidelines of the Inspector-General of Police, the Anambra State Command’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, and his Enugu State counterpart, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, met on March 24, 2025, to devise operational strategies aimed at proactively policing the two neighbouring States.

“The Commissioners identified the infiltration of criminals between the two States as a major security challenge requiring urgent intervention to address violent crimes and the activities of subversive criminal elements.”

“As a result, they pledged to collaborate, share intelligence, and pool operational resources to combat violent crimes at the borders and within their respective States.”

“The Commissioners reiterated their commitment to decisively combat all forms of crime and criminality in both States, with the aim of ensuring maximum public security and safety.”

“They also warned criminals operating in the two states to either repent or be ready to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

