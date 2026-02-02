Anambra Ends Monday Sit-At-Home

…As Markets, Banks, Schools Open on Monday, Zero Attacks Recorded

After more than five years, Anambra State has finally put an end to the Monday sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as markets, schools and banks were opened.

New Telegraph recalls that the IPOB had insisted that the sit-at-home order must be obeyed despite the order by Governor Charles Soludo that normal activities must hold, warning that institutions that failed to comply with this directive would face the wrath of the law.

Soludo had shut down the Onitsha main market on account of the traders not opening for business.

The markets, especially the Onitsha main market, were open as well as the banks and schools, contrary to the apprehension that the separatist group would unleash mayhem on defaulters.

At the Onitsha main market, all the shops were open while security operatives, which is a combined team of the eight Service Commanders made up of the Nigerian Army, the Police and the Agunechemba Security Squad, were on hand to avert any unlikely event of attacks or arson in the area.

Most traders urged photo journalists to record their shops to indicate that they have complied with the Governor’s directive of opening shops on Monday.

“We are complying with the Governor’s directive, and as you can see, our shops are open and we are attending to our customers as expected”, the traders said.

They also expressed happiness with the heavy presence of the security operatives and urged the state government to sustain it every day.

The National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, who was also at the market, stated that this development has shamed the opposition in Anambra state, adding that it is a win-win situation for the people of the state.

“The opposition had boasted that the traders would not obey the Governor, but today they have been shamed ”

“Those miscreants that go about harassing people every Monday were nowhere to be found, and the era of playing politics with the well-being of Anambra is over, and we are home and dry ”

“We especially thank our able working Governor Prof Charles Soludo for this, as well as the traders and security operatives for this success in putting an end to this draconian order of sit at home”, he noted.

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Association, Mr Chijioke Okparaugo, who was seen monitoring compliance with the Governor’s order, told reporters to feel free to visit any line in the market, adding that those days of Monday sit at home are over.

“I cannot say anything now, but I urge you to feel free to visit any line or any part of the market to confirm that we are back in business every Monday,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga described the compliance as above eighty percent adding that the Command was proactive in its operations to ensure that the security of lives and property is guaranteed.

“You can see, and it speaks for itself, that the issue of Monday sit at home has been laid to rest, and I can score the level of compliance over eighty percent”

“This is exactly what we are talking about, that you cannot on a Monday sit at home doing nothing when you are supposed to go out for business, and we also appreciate both the Anambra state government and the traders for this success story ”

“We want to reassure the general public that those gory tales of attacks and arson occasioned by the Monday sit-at-home are over as we, as security personnel, would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state and every day, not just on Mondays alone “, he said.

Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, described this development as great, adding that the Agunechemba Security Squad would remain battle-ready to take care of the internal security in all the markets in Anambra state.

“We particularly thank our traders for this and also all the security operatives for coming out in their numbers to recover our Monday, which was hijacked by these miscreants, and most of them are not even traders ”

“We shall ensure that the internal security in our markets is sustained, and we urge the traders to go about their lawful duties without any fears or worries because Agunechemba is indeed on top of the moment”, he noted

Chief Anthony Nweze Nworah, the Mayor of Onitsha North local government area, where the main market is located, said ;

“This is a welcome development, and for four and a half years, Onitsha main market has always been shut down every Monday and through the resilience of our Governor Charles Soludo, the market came alive today”

“In Anambra state, only this market is known to have always been shut down, and today history has been made, and as you came, see the market is bubbling, and all the shops are open, and people are doing business, and the entire place is busy ”

“Also, the security operatives are here to make sure that business is going on and that there is protection of lives and property, which is the fundamental duty of the Governor and me myself as the Mayor of Onitsha North local government area”

“Nobody is being molested or harassed, and most importantly, our Governor has gone underground to put things in place to make sure that the banks are open and people have gone to school and the motorparks are operating”

“We are so happy with the traders for coming out to open their shops to do business, and the transporters are complying, and this is the vision of the Governor”

“It would be sustained, and that is being consistent, and it is a collaborative effort of all and sundry, and you cannot estimate how much people lose, including revenue, when markets are closed every Monday”

“People pay tollage fees annually, and whether you open or not, you must pay, so it is to the benefit of the traders that they open shops on Mondays, and the revenue that goes to the government, it would still get it,” he concluded.