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March 25, 2026
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Anambra Electricity Consumers Protest Estimated Bills, Irregular Supply

Electricity consumers in Anambra State yesterday complained about estimated bills and irregular power supply. According to them, they should be given prepaid meters.

This comes as the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC) met with consumers in Awka.

Speaking on behalf of the consumers at the Public Consultation on the draft electricity regulation, the Coordinator of Electricity Consumers Network (CECN), Comrade Osita Obi, said: “The idea of using estimated billing is unacceptable to us, the consumers, because there are no laid down parameters to determine how much we are expected to pay at the end of the month.

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“Again, people travel without using power, and at the end of the month, you come with estimated bills which cannot be substantiated.”

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