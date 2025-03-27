Anambra Electricity Consumers Demand Unbundling Of EEDC

Share

Electricity consumers in Anambra State have called for the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Development Company (EEDC) following the epileptic power supply in the area.

This is coming as the officials of the EEDC shunned the stakeholders’ meeting of consumers despite that they were duly invited for the program.

Confirming their absence at the meeting, the National Coordinator of Electricity Consumers Network (ECRN), Comerade Osita Obi said, “We invited them on time for this meeting because they are major players in this issue and they promised to come but they failed to attend our meeting and they did not tell us why they couldn’t attend our meeting.”

According to the resolution reached at the meeting, which was signed by Osita Obi, Mr Emeka Ral as Secretary and David Eleke as representative of the consumers, it stated that;

“We, the Electricity Consumers Right Network (ECRN) and concerned stakeholders, rise to demand immediate attention to the perennial power supply challenges plaguing our region”

” The recent call for the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Development Company (EEDC) is a testament to the growing discontent among consumers.

“The lack of competition in the power supply sector has led to inefficiencies, unreliable services, and exploitation of consumers”

” The EEDC’s monopoly on power supply has resulted in untold hardships for consumers, including erratic billing, inadequate supply, and poor customer service”

“The manufacture of electricity meters by EEDC is a clear conflict of interest, allowing the company to be a judge in its own cause”

The body, however, called for the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Development Company EEDC.

“The immediate unbundling of the EEDC to promote competition, efficiency, and reliability in power supply”

“The establishment of independent power plants by the state government to provide alternative sources of power and reduce reliance on the EEDC”

“The enactment of legislation to regulate electricity billing and ensure transparency and accountability in the power supply sector”

“The cessation of EEDC’s meter manufacturing activities to prevent conflicts of interest”

“Civil Disobedience on this matter, across the local government areas ”

“We call on the relevant authorities, including the Anambra State Government, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Federal Government, to take immediate action to address these demands”

“We urge consumers to rise up and assert their rights, demanding better services, transparency, and accountability from the power supply companies” they stated.

