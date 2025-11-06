Anambra Election: Yiaga Africa, CSOs, Five Foreign Missions Deploy 687 Observers

As preparations intensify ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Yiaga Africa, alongside five foreign observer missions and several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has deployed a combined 687 election observers across the state to ensure credible monitoring of the exercise.

In a pre-election briefing themed “Anambra 2025: Efficiency, Integrity and Impartiality Will Make or Mar the Election,” the group said the observers will focus on INEC’s preparedness, logistics management, election security, voter turnout, and overall integrity of the process.

The statement jointly signed by Dr. Asmau Maikudi, Chairperson of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, and Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, emphasized that the observation effort is part of a broader EU-supported Democratic Governance Project (EU-SDGN).

According to the statement, the election observation hub comprises Yiaga Africa, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and TAF Africa.

“Cumulatively, the hub is deploying 687 observers across Anambra, working in coordinated clusters that cover election integrity and results verification, disability inclusion, gender participation, peacebuilding, media and misinformation tracking, logistics observation, and real-time data reporting,” the statement read.

Yiaga Africa noted that the coalition had earlier issued a pre-election assessment report analyzing the political climate, security environment, media landscape, and levels of gender and disability inclusion. The report also contained 66 actionable recommendations to strengthen electoral credibility and institutional readiness.

Citing INEC data, Yiaga Africa stated that 2,802,790 registered voters, including 140,370 new registrants, are eligible to vote across 326 wards and 5,718 polling units in the state.

The organization commended the 18 governorship candidates for signing the peace accord facilitated by the National Peace Committee led by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and urged all stakeholders to uphold the values of peace, fairness, and transparency during the polls.