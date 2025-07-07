Anambra Election: INEC, Police Reaffirm Readiness

The Anambra Police Command and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday reaffirms its readiness for the August 16 Senatorial bye-election and November 8 governorship election in the State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu and the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Elizabeth Agwu, made the disclosure in a separate interview.

According to Orutugu, the police have been meeting with other security agencies and the INEC to ensure hitch-free elections in the state.

He commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the Inspector- General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for supporting the command to secure the state and appealed for more support to enable the police personnel to discharge their duties more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the state REC said that the Commission was ready for the elections, adding that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise beginning on July 8 was strictly for governorship election and not for the senatorial bye-election.

According to her, the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will commence on July 17, adding that it would run from 9:00am to 3.00pm daily, urging eligible voters in the state to come out en masse to register afresh or make necessary corrections to their biodata.

Agwu said that registrations outside approved hours would not be accepted, adding that training for ad hoc committees had been concluded as part of INEC’s preparations for the governorship election.

On the bye-election, she said that voters would use their existing Permanent Voters Cards and a separate nationwide CVR will begin immediately after the bye-election to prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Agwu also said that INEC has configured 300 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System scanners for the November 8 governorship election.

“Fresh registration must be done physically at INEC designated office, while data revalidation or corrections can be done online. The commission will not register anybody in absentia.

“In this regard we have finalised arrangements with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the deployment of corps members as ad hoc staff. INEC is not collecting money from anyone. Please do not pay anyone to be registered and do not attempt to register for anyone.

“We have conducted sensitisation programmes for stakeholders in Anambra state as required by the Electoral Act,” she said.

“INEC has Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with transport unions across the country. They will provide logistics, and we will pay them. “We want this election to be better than the last one. I have personally verified our Bimodial Voters Accreditation (BVA) machines to ensure that they are fully functioning. “Security personnel from across the country will be deployed during the elections. Please do not be afraid,” she said.