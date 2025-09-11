Anambra Election: APC Postpones Inauguration Of Campaign Council

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday postponed the inauguration of its National Campaign Council ahead of the forthcoming state gubernatorial election slated for November 2025.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, through the party’s official X handle.

According to him, the event, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, has been postponed.

He explained that a new date for the inauguration would be announced in due course, while assuring stakeholders of the party’s commitment to ensuring a strong showing in the November 8 governorship election.

“The party deeply regrets any inconvenience this change may cause and assures all stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to ensuring a successful outing in the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election,” the statement added.

The postponement comes as political parties intensify preparations for the Anambra poll, which is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with the APC, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party all eyeing victory.