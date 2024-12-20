Anambra Earmarks N9bn For Federal Road Construction, Rehabilitation

Share

The sum of over N 9 billion have been set aside by the Anambra State Government for the construction and rehabilitation of some Federal roads.

The government had also awarded contracts for the provision of facilities for the Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe in Anambra East local Government Area, as well as the College of Health Technology, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for In – formation, Dr Law Mefor, indicated that some of the projects have commenced, while others would follow soon in preparation for the christmas and new year celebrations.

“The Council considered and approved contracts for key projects that will expand and deepen the Solution Government’s infrastructure revolution.

“Some of the road contracts are for the rehabilitation of federal roads in deplorable condition. Many of these federal roads have already been rehabilitated and beautified as part of the grand preparations for a memorable christmas celebration.

“The Council considered and approved the award of the contract in the sum of N214,006,328 in favour of Muterbonch & Co Nig Ltd for the rehabilitation of Eze Uzu Junction Agu-Awka and the front of the ANSIEC Office to Arroma Junction along the EnuguOnitsha Expressway, Awka, Awka South LGA.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"