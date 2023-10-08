Anambra Deputy Gov Dismisses Critics Of Soludo Free Education

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim has dismissed critics of the free education policy of Gov Charles Soludo contending that there is no going back in the Educational Revolution policy of government.

According to Ibezim who spoke at the funeral ceremony of late Pa Alexander Ejesieme who died at the age of 93 in Agulu Anocha Local Government Area of Anambra state, Gov Charles Soludo is determined to ensure that every Anambra child did not lose the opportunity of getting free and quality education.

“For the Free Education policy of our administration, there is no going back and those who see it as political are indeed missing the point.

“Every child in Anambra state deserves a quality education and that explains why Gov Charles Soludo has announced free education from the nursery school level to Junior Secondary School JSS 3 ”

“We are poised towards fighting crime and youth restiveness through education and that means securing our future and the future of our children so it is not a thing for politics”

_Gov. Soludo has demonstrated these in practical terms, by first of all donating over One Billion, Six Hundred Million to heads of mission Schools in the state, with Catholic Mission schools recieving the sum of N918,000,000, Anglican mission Schools, N550,000,000 and N16,000,000 to Salvation Army mission schools”

” Under Soludo’s administration, education is a critical component of his larger “solution agenda” as obtained in his manifesto before Ndi Anambra proudly hired him about 18 months ago”

“Presently, Soludo’s government is making deliberate efforts towards making education an opportunity equalizer in the state by revamping the public schools which hitherto, were a learning ecosystem for the poorest of the poor”

“To achieve this, Governor Soludo is personally pushing several clubs of patrons in the state towards adopting a primary school and where they cannot sponsor a primary school, they should buy them a pencil, citing Amorji Primary school Isuofia, Soludo’s hometown as an example, which Gov. Soludo adopted over 12 years ago till today”

” I can assure you that under this administration, education will be a ladder of opportunity for all and sundry irrespective of class or strata”

“The Governor is going to employ 3,000 more teachers to jump-start the process of quality teaching and learning in the state and all we need is to support this administration and I urge you all to take advantage of these policies to send our children to school “he said.