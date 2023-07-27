Anambra Dep Gov Dismisses Face-Off With Monarch/Community

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim has dismissed reports that he is at war with the traditional ruler of his community, Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter N Anukwu contending that he stands for the liberation of his town from the strongholds of few oligarchy.

This is sequel to a certain protest by some women in the community to the Traditional Ruler alleging that the Deputy Governor imposed a Caretaker leadership on the women’s wing of the town union.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo had set up a Caretaker Committee to oversee the governance of the women following the leadership crisis over who becomes the President General of the Women in the area.

According to Deputy Governor Ibezim who spoke to New Telegraph, there is no crisis in my community Mbaukwu.

“I have no problem with my Traditional Ruler Igwe Peter N Anukwu I come from a family of seven siblings and I am the last of them which means I have elders in my family and I respect my elders ”

*So I cannot be having problems with my community or my Traditional Ruler as they are claiming but what is the matter is that the Traditional Ruler wants to continue to impose leadership on our people and I said no this cannot happen”

“Those that came to protest to him were the crowd he rented and an insider in his palace told us two days before then that he had planned the protest and funny enough, no member of his own village was part of the protest”

“When I heard about the protest I went to my town Mbaukwu to talk to them and when they heard that I was in town they all ran away and refused to see me and even the person that they claimed to have elected turned down our invitation for peace and went about holding meetings about two meetings without recourse to what is on ground”

“So we had to set up a Caretaker Committee through the Ministry of Women Affairs to oversee the affairs of the women’s wing pending the conduct of the election”

Ibezim also noted that Traditional Ruler is a close friend of his own family and enjoys a good relationship with his elder brother the Anglican Arch Bishop of Awka Diocese as well as other family members.

He however noted that what he is doing is a kind of liberation of his people from the strongholds of few people who had in the past held the community under bondage.

“This is the liberation of our people who have been under the strongholds of the Traditional Ruler and some few people and for 40 years the Igwe cannot boast of offering employment to a single person in our community and every project that comes to our community goes to him”

*For example the National Youth Service Corps NYSC camp was his project, the road across his house was executed by him but the road that I attracted, I don’t know who the contractor is ” he said.

Ibezim announced that there is a Bill that would be passed into law which made specific provisions for the duties and functions of the Traditional Ruler and the President General of every community in the state.

“Very soon the bill would be signed into law and in the bill specifically stated that the Traditional Ruler is the head of the Traditional Institutions while the President General is in charge of the political leadership of the community”

“So if you want to be President General of your community you come down from the thrown and play politics and contest for President General or Woman leader or youth leader of the town and you cannot interfere with the functions of the President General or Woman leader”

“Yes the President General must respect the Traditional Ruler and accord him all the respect but not to be acting on the orders or directive of the Traditional Ruler and that I why God made me Deputy Governor to serve Anambra state which my Community Mbaukwu is part of” he noted.