Anambra Decides: Voting Commences Smoothly Across Multiple LGAs 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that voting has officially commenced across several polling units in Anambra State as part of the ongoing Anambra Governorship Election on Saturday, November 8, 2026.

According to updates shared by INEC on its official website and verified social media channels under the hashtag #AnambraDecides2025, polling commenced on schedule in various Local Government Areas (LGAs) including Njikoka, Aguata, Ekwusigo, and Ayamelum.

At Registration Area (RA) 10: Enugwu Ukwu II, Polling Units 003 and 004, in Njikoka LGA, voting activities were reported to have begun early, with eligible voters already casting their ballots peacefully.

Similarly, at Polling Unit 006, located at Obi’s Palace, Umumunna Amakwa, Ozubulu Ward 01, accreditation and voting are ongoing simultaneously.

Voters were seen queuing orderly to cast their votes, while Nigeria Police Force (NPF) officers and other security agencies were present to maintain peace and order.

In Aguata LGA, PU 001, RA Achina 2, located in the Anambra South Senatorial District, polls opened on time, with election materials and personnel on the ground.

At PU 005, also within Obi’s Palace, Umumunna Amakwa, Ozubulu Ward 01, Ekwusigo LGA, officials confirmed readiness to commence voting at 8:30 a.m., ensuring that both accreditation and voting processes proceed seamlessly.

In Ayamelum LGA, Polling Units 009, 010, 011, and 012 under RA 08, Omor III, were fully activated and ready for voters’ participation, according to INEC’s morning briefing.

INEC reiterated its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and credible elections, assuring that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices were functioning properly across the activated polling units.

“Our polling officials are on the ground, materials have been deployed, and voting is ongoing smoothly across several areas of Anambra State. We urge voters to turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise,” the Commission said.

Security agencies have also confirmed that the election environment remains calm and orderly in most locations, with no major disruptions or incidents reported as of press time.

INEC has advised citizens to report any irregularities or emergencies via its official hotlines: 09050858629, 09050858675, and 09050858649.