Anambra Decides: Police Fire Teargas In Ihiala

Policemen deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat, on Saturday, fired teargas canisters, injuring a Youth Corp member and an election observer from Yiaga Africa.

According to eyewitnesses, the policemen, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started shooting teargas around the secretariat, disturbing INEC officials, ad-hoc staff, and election observers who were preparing for today’s governorship election.

One of the eyewitnesses told New Telegraph that when a Corps member asked why they were shooting teargas this early morning, creating undue tension, the policemen attacked him and others, throwing stones and chairs at the Corps member.

It was also gathered that one of the stones hit a window, injuring an election observer.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, was contacted unsuccessful as he did not take his calls at the time of this report.