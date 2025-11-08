Anambra Decides: Moghalu Praises Security Deployment, Expresses Confidence In Victory

Labour Party governorship candidate in the ongoing Anambra State election, George Moghalu, has praised the level of security deployment during the ongoing election, expressing optimism about the conduct and outcome of the polls.

Speaking at his residence in Awka on Saturday morning, Moghalu said he was impressed with the security presence across polling centers but emphasized that the professionalism of security personnel would be better assessed after the election concludes.

“I can’t make any categorical statement about the process of the election. As you can see, I’ve not voted yet. I’m still waiting for reports from my officers in the field before commenting on the process,” Moghalu told journalists.

The Labour Party flagbearer commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early deployment of materials and officials, while also urging voters to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

On his chances at the polls, Moghalu expressed strong confidence in his campaign’s reach and grassroots mobilization, saying he believes that his message of service and accountability has resonated with the electorate.

“I’m very optimistic of victory, having done everything I should do. The other aspects are left for the people. But like I always say, power belongs to God and He gives it to whomever He wills,” he said.

The Anambra governorship election has drawn national attention, with major parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Labour Party (LP) fielding strong contenders.

Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and military personnel, have been deployed across the state to ensure a peaceful and credible process.

INEC has also activated emergency contact lines for voters to report incidents or seek assistance during the exercise.