Anambra Decides: LP’s Moghalu Loses Polling Unit To APGA

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit in Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area, to the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

At Polling Unit 017, which has 463 registered voters, only 86 were accredited to vote during Saturday’s governorship election.

Soludo of APGA polled 57 votes, while Moghalu of the Labour Party secured 22 votes.

Speaking with journalists earlier at his residence in Nnewi North, Moghalu commended the deployment of security personnel across the state but expressed concern over widespread reports of vote-buying.

READ ALSO:

“The situation is scandalous and very embarrassing. The issue of vote-buying is no more a speculation. It happened very aggressively in the last by-election, and this time around, I’ve been receiving reports of the same thing happening,” he said.

Moghalu added that although security presence was reassuring, the integrity of the electoral process would be undermined if monetary inducement of voters continued unchecked.

In his reaction, Governor Chukwuma Soludo described the ongoing election as largely peaceful despite minor technical challenges at some polling units.

He stated that reports from across the state indicated smooth voting processes, although some polling units experienced issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“I got a report from Orumba South that the BVAS wasn’t working as expected. But all said and done, I think, on the average, it is going on smoothly,” Soludo said.

The 2025 Anambra governorship election has witnessed active participation from major political parties, including APGA, LP, APC, and PDP, with INEC officials confirming that voting commenced early in most polling units across the state.