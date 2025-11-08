Anambra Decides: INEC Ad Hoc Officials Deployed To Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the deployment of its ad hoc officials to various polling stations across Anambra State ahead of saturday’s governorship election.

As early as Saturday morning, INEC staff and ad hoc officials were seen moving from St. Matthew Catholic Church, Awka South Local Government Area, to their respective polling units to ensure a smooth and timely commencement of voting.

The Commission, in an update shared through its official channels, reaffirmed its commitment to a free, fair, and credible election, emphasizing that “Your vote is not for sale.”

INEC also urged all registered voters in Anambra State to come out peacefully, vote according to their conscience, and avoid any form of electoral malpractice.

“Our ad hoc officials have been fully briefed and deployed to all designated polling stations. We call on voters to cooperate with electoral officers and security agents to ensure a successful exercise,” the statement read.

For emergency assistance or election-related complaints, INEC provided dedicated helplines: 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649

Additionally, Security agencies have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order throughout the election.

INEC reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on vote-buying, intimidation, and any act that may disrupt the electoral process.

The Commission also reminded voters that the use of mobile phones inside the voting cubicle remains prohibited.