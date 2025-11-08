Anambra Decides: BVAS Malfunctions In Onitsha Community

The Anambra state gubernatorial elections at Polling Unit 001, Fegge, in Onitsha, are not going as expected, as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines are not working.

Saturday Telegraph reports that as of 9:55 am, no accreditation had started, and no voting had been recorded due to a fault in the machine.

However, voting has already commenced in several other centres across the state.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election will be held across three senatorial districts, with sixteen candidates contesting.