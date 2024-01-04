Anambra: Day Isulo Monarch Became an Ancestor

Culture resonates

The harmonious mix of the solo speaking oja (flute), the talking drums (igba) and chief wooden gong (ikoro) did not take too long in the day, to hit an inviting crescendo, speaking volumes to passers-by and visitors to Isulo Community of the importance of the day’s event.

The masquerades were countless painting the panoramic picture of a carnival of sort yet depicting the imagery of the great Ofala festival celebrated by Monarchs of Igbo land.

Soon the crowd of spectators began to increase with age grades, maidens and title holders adorning their festive colours.

Celebration

It was not the celebration of New Yam or the coronation of a new Igwe but the last Ofala festival of the Late Igwe, Sir Felix Chike Maduka of Isulo, who joined his ancestors last year as it is believed in Igbo mythology, that Monarchs do not die but go on a long journey of no return while communing with his ancestors.

It was indeed a great opportunity for the Orumba Clan (meaning a clan of twenty towns) to converge, which is often a rare occasion.

Though dead, Igwe Maduka must celebrate his last Ofala while subsuming his spiritual self into his first son who wears his late father’s regalia to perform the last Ofala dance acknowledging cheers from friends, kinsmen and well wishers at the occasion.

Herculean task

For Prince Felix Maduka Jr., it was quite a task being in his late father’s shoes as he danced round the New Bethel Secondary School field along with his mother Lolo Ugoeze Stella Maduka accompanied by other monarchs, the Igwe- in-Council, the council of chiefs and other titled men and women in Orumba, amid the thundering cheers of Igwe!

According to Igwe Godfrey Okeke of Nawfija community and Chairman Orumba South Traditional Rulers Counci: “This is an age long tradition that most of us here cannot really say when it started because we met it at birth and we cannot change it.

“If the late Igwe did not celebrate his last Ofala it is deemed that he is still on his throne and a new Igwe will never emerge and if the people produces another Traditional Ruler it would be trailed by grave spiritual consequences that may lead to strange things happening in the community and they may ultimately witness strange deaths.

“So the tradition is to disengage the late Monarch from communing physically with the living and bid him fare well to the land of his ancestors and ultimately he is now part of the ancestors in the great beyond.”

Tradition

In Igbo land, an Igwe never dies but travels on a long journey of no return but he still has roles to play for the living while in the spirit world and “that is culture, that is custom and that is tradition.”

At the end of the Ofala dance the traditional rituals got to it’s climax when his son vacated the Royal seat of his late father while the seat is turned around to back the crowd for a while and finally taken away to a place most visitors cannot tell.

This final ritual apparently indicates that the Igweship throne of Isulo community is now vacant and open for contest . Speaking shortly after this traditional excise, Igwe Okeke said: “Today Isulo has no Igwe but the Igwe-in-Council meaning the Royal Cabinet would be presiding over the affairs of the town along with the President General of the town.

“We the Orumba South Traditional Rulers Council wish to warn that the contest for the Igwe should not be controversial and anyone that is interested should do so in the most responsible manner devoid of crisis and it should follow the laid down procedure for the contest as the Traditional Rulers would be watching from the side line to ensure decorum and respect for our tradition and culture”, he noted.

Professional background

Igwe Felix Chike Maduka was an Architect, an Urban and Regional Planner based in the United States of America before returning home to become the Traditional Ruler of Isulo community in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state.

Igwe Chinyerugo the 1st of Isulo Ancient Kingdom as he was fondly called, became Monarch in 2013 under the regime of Governor Willie Obiano but joined his ancestors in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the Chairman Steering Committee for his Ofala festival, Dr. Sam Oguagbaka who is also the immediate past President General of Isulo Develop- ment Union, the community returned to it’s past glory under the reign of the late Monarch.

“He changed Isulo from where he met it to a greater Community and under him a lot of developmental projects were attracted to our town like the National Open University Study Center which is the second in Anambra state.

“He also attracted road projects from both the state and federal governments and also borehole projects as well as World Bank Projects including the installation of transformers in various communities.

“Similarly so many age grades were inaugurated in Isulo under his reign and the restoration of some cultural festivals that had not been active before he came into the throne and we are going to immortalize him by naming one of the institutions after him”, he said.

Goodwill

Also the President General of Isulo Development Union, Barr. Eze Onyeka Ebenezer stated that late Igwe Felix Chike Maduka already had an Educational Foundation that has trained over 100 youths of the community adding that after discussions with his family members, the community is targeting about enrolling 250 more youths to benefit from the foundation.

He said: “We already had Chike Maduka Foundation while he was alive and more than 100 youths have so far benefited from it but we shall enter into discussions with the family members to see if we can increase it to 250 or thereabout and also continue with other community projects that he had initiated while he was alive” he said.

For the widow of the late Igwe, Lolo Stella Maduka and his fist son Prince Felix Chike Maduka Jr., it was a life well spent and a race that was ran to the end promising to keep the fire of unity, love and peace burning to eternity.