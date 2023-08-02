Anambra CP Writes Off Medical Bills Of Wounded Personnel

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye has settled the medical bills of officers and men of the command that were injured during the raid of the camps of the unknown gunmen.

Recall that two days ago the Joint Task Force on Security (JTF) had raided the camps of members of the Simon Ekpa group in three states in the South East which led to two policemen sustaining bullet wounds along with 5 members of their sister agency in the Nigerian Army.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner paid a visit to the two policemen who were injured during the raid at a medical facility where they are responding to treatment.

“Today 2/8/2023, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Aderemi Adeoye visit two police operatives, who sustain injuries on 31/7/2023 during a Joint Security Force onslaught against insurgents in a criminal camp at Orsumoghu.”

“The visit is to boost the morale and spur Officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

“He made a cash donation to the officers and prayed for their quick recovery while assuring them that the Police would not abandon or leave them behind.”

“The CP also assures the good people of Anambra that the command is more determined than ever to flush out the miscreants in the state and make the entire state safer for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Command has reassured the general public of their safety as the Nigerian Labour Congress executes its protest against the removal of subsidy in the country.

According to Ikenga the Command is mindful of the possibility of some miscreants capitalizing on the protest to cause trouble adding that the Command has taken over major security flash points to avert such actions.