Anambra CP Tasks Women On Moral Decadence

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has urged women to be more proactive in addressing the growing moral decadence in society, emphasizing their pivotal role as mothers and primary caregivers.

Speaking while receiving an Award of Excellence in Crime Fighting and his investiture as a patron of the United Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN), Orutugu noted that child-rearing and moral upbringing primarily fall on mothers, as fathers are often absent due to various obligations.

“The major role in the training of children lies with mothers. Whatever attitude a child displays is often blamed on the mother, because men are not always there due to obvious reasons,” he said.

He expressed concern over the level of moral decline among the youth, adding that it was time for mothers and wives to rise to the challenge of restoring societal values.

“When you look at the level of moral decadence in our society today, it calls for serious concern. That is where our wives and mothers must step in and play their roles effectively,” he emphasized.

The Police Commissioner dedicated the award to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, describing him as a dedicated officer with a deep passion for his work and a vital partner in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“I used to dedicate awards to my colleagues in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and others who have contributed to the relative peace we now enjoy in Anambra, though we are not yet at Uhuru. At least, people no longer panic as they used to,” he noted.

“But today, I want to dedicate this award to my son, my colleague, and my friend, Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga, the Public Relations Officer of this command.”

“Most of the ideas I develop as Commissioner—whether they come in dreams or by inspiration—the first person I share them with is my PRO. He never dismisses them. Instead, he builds on them. If I stop at seven, he takes it to eight, nine, and ten. That’s the kind of partner he is,” Orutugu said.

He credited Ikenga’s energy and dedication as the motivation behind many of the command’s successful initiatives, adding, “If he didn’t give me that energy, I wouldn’t be as encouraged to do more.”

Earlier, the National President of UBWFAN, Hon. Nkiru Nwagbo, praised CP Orutugu for restoring peace and security in the state, describing the award as the association’s way of encouraging and appreciating his efforts.

“Since his assumption of office in Anambra State, there has been significant improvement in security. This association finds it necessary to encourage him in the discharge of his duties,” she said.

She also lauded the state for making strides across multiple sectors, describing the overall progress as commendable.

